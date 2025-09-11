Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

South Korea president says Korean companies will struggle to invest in US without better visa system

South Korea’s president says that South Korean companies will struggle to maintain direct investments in the United States if the country fails to improve its visa system for Korean workers

Via AP news wire
Thursday 11 September 2025 03:51 BST

South Korea’s president said Thursday that South Korean companies will struggle to maintain direct investments in the United States if it fails to improve its visa system for Korean workers.

President Lee Jae Myung made the comments in a news conference while he spoke about the detention of more than 300 South Korean workers after the Sept. 4 immigration raid at a battery factory under construction at Hyundai’s sprawling auto plant in Georgia.

Lee said the Korean workers are set to be brought home on Friday aboard a charter plane.

