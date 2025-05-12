Early-season Southern California heat wave results in dozens of rescues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Southern California authorities conducted dozens of emergency rescues during an early-season mini heat wave over the weekend.

Amid record temperatures, the Orange County Fire Authority said fire officials and other agencies had partnered to conduct operations, including one captured on video in Aliso and Woods Canyons Wilderness Park.

“Over a dozen people have been rescued collectively,” it wrote in a post on Facebook.

The agency noted that it was 96 degrees Fahrenheit by mid-afternoon in the city of Aliso Viejo. The heat wave was swift, jumping to as many as 20 degrees above normal around Los Angeles County, according to the National Weather Service.

Conditions led the Orange County Fire Authority to urge inexperienced bike riders and hikers to wait to enter the terrain until the weather cooled.

“If you do head out, please bring plenty of hydration with you,” it advised.

open image in gallery An Orange County firefighting helicopter works to rescue stranded hikers in Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park ( Orange County Fire Authority/Facebook )

Multiple hikers were caught off guard across the region.

A 55-year-old woman who was hiking in the Hollywood Hills and was weak from heat exhaustion was also taken to the hospital in a helicopter. The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed the rescue to The Independent on Monday, saying her condition was “fair.”

Another hiker in Riverside County was stranded and dehydrated. Riverside County firefighters also hoisted the patient out of the area using a helicopter. They were transported to a local area hospital in an ambulance with “critical injuries.”

More rescues were reported in Riverside County and Anaheim, according to The Los Angeles Times. No other information about the hikers was provided.

The life-saving efforts came after forecasters warned about the hottest weekend of the year.

On Saturday, the high temperature calendar day record was broken in Woodland Hills, up from 99 degrees in 1984 to 102 degrees. Paso Robles missed their record by just one degree. On Sunday, Woodland Hills and Downtown Los Angeles reached record highs again. Temperatures eased by the end of the weekend.

open image in gallery Arizona firefighters respond to a mountain rescue operation. One person died ( Superstition Fire & Medical District/Facebook )

In nearby Arizona, one person died and several other hikers were rescued in sweltering weather. The unidentified hiker was 33 years old, according to The Arizona Republic.

In the West and Southwest, temperatures are projected to be above or leaning above average this summer, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Climate change is making hot temperatures hotter and dry conditions drier, as Earth continues to trap planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions in its atmosphere. Last year was the hottest year on record. Temperatures and no rain fueled this year’s deadly Los Angeles County wildfires.

“We are seeing much more rapid warming of inland areas that were already hotter to begin with,” UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain told Cal Matters last year.