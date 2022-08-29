Pilot threatens to turn plane around after passenger AirDrops nudes
‘Whatever that AirDrop thing is, quit sending naked pictures, and let’s get yourselves to Cabo’
Related video: Woman forced to wear flight attendant’s jumper on southwest airlines flight to cover up ‘lewd’ outfit
A Southwest Airlines pilot told passengers he would turn the plane around if they did not stop sending nude photographs on AirDrop.
In the bizarre announcement, which was captured in a viral video, the pilot announced before take-off that he would “have to pull back into the gate, everybody’s going to have to get off. We’re going to have to get security involved.”
And on the video posted by Teighmars Marsalis, which has had more than 2m views, the pilot says over the intercom that “Vacation is going to be ruined.”
“Whatever that AirDrop thing is, quit sending naked pictures, and let’s get yourselves to Cabo,” he added.
Some TikTok users commented that the pilot was giving off “major dad vibes.”
@teighmars @robloxsouthwestair takes airdropping nudes very seriously. #AEJeansSoundOn #WorldPrincessWeek ♬ original sound - Teighlor Marsalis
“Don’t make me turn this plane around,” commented @jim_casey.
In June a man was kicked off a Southwest Airlines flight from Detroit to Denver when he decided to send a lewd photo to several devices around him.
In a TikTok video of the incident, the man told a female cabin crew member that he was “Just having a little fun”.
The practice, known as “cyberflashing”, is a growing issue around AirDrop technology, which enables smartphone users to send unsolicited files to strangers who are nearby.
It is not the first time an AirDrop has caused disruption to a flight: in July 2021, a United Airlines flight was evacuated after a teenager sent pictures of a toy gun to other passengers onboard.
Meanwhile, in May, a flight was postponed in Israel after more than 150 passengers received an eerie photo of a plane crash, sent anonymously to their phones, while already in their seats.
The Independent has reached out to Southwest Airlines for comment.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies