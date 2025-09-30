Mystery toxic ‘space capsule’ crash lands in farm as bomb squad deployed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A mysterious “toxic” space capsule crashed down to earth and landed in a farm in rural Argentina, leaving locals bewildered.

The large cylinder, some 1.7 metres long and covered in feathery black strands of fibre, was found in a field in Puerto Tirol late on Thursday.

A bomb squad was called to the scene after farmer Ramón Ricardo González reported the unusual discovery to police.

Chaco Police chief Fernando Romero told NG Federal that the box was “made of carbon fibre and is very toxic”, adding that the tank was filled with hydrazine, which is primarily used as a rocket fuel.

Responding authorities found the box, apparently scratched and scorched from re-entry, inscribed with a serial number, according to Argentinian outlet Novedades del Sur.

Police enlisted the help of Ruben Lianza, director of Argentina’s Aerospace Research Centre (CIAE), who helped identify the tank and warned it could release toxic dust if touched, Diario Chaco reports.

Photos circulating in local media showed officials on the scene wearing ventilators and protective gear.

Experts said the capsule was likely a form of fuel tank, known as a composite overwrapped pressure vessel (COPV), according to Metro.

Experts said the box was made of carbon fibre and filled with rocket fuel ( Jam Press )

Nasa uses such vessels to “contain high-pressure fluids in propulsion”, as well as for science experiments and life support applications.

Police cordoned off the scene in Puerto Tirol and warned residents that more fragments could yet fall from the sky at the advice of the Air Force.

A specialist team was expected to carry out the removal on Friday.

There has been no official confirmation as to whether the capsule is indeed space debris.

Metro cited reports noting the field was beneath the known flight path of a Jielong 3 rocket launched from a sea vessel off the coast of China on Wednesday.

Several residents saw the device fall from the sky before alerting police at around 6:15pm on Thursday, September 25, Radio Rafaela reports.

The Independent approached Chaco Police for comment.