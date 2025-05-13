Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Oakland Zoo has rescued a baby spider monkey after authorities found her in a drug bust earlier this month.

They named the infant Violeta, who zoo staff say is in decent health and around 18 months old.

After she was surrendered by her owner to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office in Vallejo, California, Violeta was taken by an Oakland Zoo Animal Care staff member to the Zoo’s Veterinary Hospital.

Since then, veterinary staff have given her calcium supplements and begun ultraviolet light treatments. The staff is expected to perform a CT scan, bloodwork, and a more thorough physical exam of Violeta this week.

“Veterinary Hospital staff are taking measures to ensure Violeta's overall wellbeing and have reported that she is doing well in her temporary home where keepers have set up enrichment, along with blankets and toys to keep her comfortable and stimulated,” the zoo said. “They are providing her with a healthy diet that includes a variety of fruits and vegetables, and she is drinking formula that will help to minimize the likelihood of pathologic bony fractures.”

open image in gallery Baby spider monkey Violeta was recently rescued by the Solano County Sheriff’s Office and the Oakland Zoo. She is being taken care of until they can find her a new home ( Oakland Zoo )

After she has recovered, the Oakland Zoo will work with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Wildlife Confiscation Network to find her an appropriate home in an accredited zoo or sanctuary, where she can grow up in a troop of other spider monkeys.

Spider monkeys like Violeta are endangered, primarily due to habitat loss, hunting, and the exotic pet trade. They are one of the world’s most trafficked animals.

"Infant spider monkeys in the pet trade are often the result of their mothers and family members being shot down from the trees to capture the baby. Many times, the baby is killed or injured due to the fall,” Colleen Kinzley, VP of Animal Care, Conservation, and Research at Oakland Zoo, explained. “Once they enter the pet trade, these animals typically do not receive a proper diet or adequate socialization with other monkeys, which can lead to lifelong physical and mental health issues.”

Native to rainforests of Central and South America, black spider monkeys have seen a population decline of at least 50 percent over the past 30 years, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species. It is difficult to determine how many are left, and the numbers vary by species, the International Fund for Animal Welfare notes.

open image in gallery Spider monkeys are one of the world’s most trafficked animals. They are also threatened by habitat degradation and hunting ( Solano County Sheriff's Office/Facebook )

Of all the species of spider monkeys, black spider monkeys are the largest, according to the Wisconsin National Primate Research Center. They can weigh more than 20 pounds and live for up to 40 years under human care.

It is illegal to own primates privately in California, although many people do. This is the second spider monkey rescue the Oakland Zoo has assisted with this year. In January, the zoo assisted in the rescue of a spider monkey named Azules on New Year’s Eve. Azules was discovered in the front seat of a Rolls-Royce after a traffic stop conducted by the California Highway Patrol in Madera County.

The zoo has received over 100 requests to assist with animal rescue efforts since 2021. They noted recently introduced legislation could help primates exploited through the exotic pet trade.

“It is crucial to raise awareness about the threats these animals face and to take action to end this deadly trade," said Kinzley.