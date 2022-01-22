Frozen spinach recalled over Listeria danger
Recalled packages were sold in nine US states
Lidl branded frozen spinach has been recalled because of the possibility it is contaminated with Listeria.
The US Food and Drug Administration says that the products were sold in Lidl retail stores in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.
The FDA says that anyone who purchased 12oz packages of Lidl Frozen Chopped Spinach should dispose of them to return them.
Frozen Food Development, which is based in Pennsylvania, voluntarily recalled the products after routine product testing found the presence of Listeria in some of the packages.
The recalled 12-ounce packages, which include lot code R17742 or R17963 on the back of the bag, have a best-by date of 10 September 2023, the release said.
Production has been halted while an investigation into the source of the issue is carried out, officials say.
No illnesses have been reported in connection with the product, according to Frozen Food Development.
Listeria can be dangerous for pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the immune-compromised, and can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.
Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhoea, or other gastrointestinal ailments.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies