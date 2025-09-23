Spirit Airlines forces a third of its flight attendants on leave as its bankruptcy struggles continue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spirit Airlines will force a third of its flight attendants on extended leave as its bankruptcy struggles continue.

With growing debt and rising operational costs, the budget carrier filed for bankruptcy last month for the second time in a year. When it first filed for bankruptcy in November, Spirit had lost more than $2.5 billion since 2020.

Spirit previously announced it was cutting flights in several cities, and now, it is cutting more of its crew members as well. The airline said Monday it plans to involuntarily furlough about 1,800 out of roughly 5,200 flight attendants by December, several news outlets reported.

“We recognize the impact of this decision on affected team members, and we are committed to treating them with care and respect during this process,” Spirit said in a statement.

open image in gallery Spirit Airlines will force a third of its flight attendants on extended leave as its bankruptcy struggles continue ( Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images )

John Bendoraitis, Spirit’s chief operating officer, said in a memo to flight attendants the airline initially avoided involuntary furloughs by employees taking voluntary leave, per The New York Times. More than 800 flight attendants are currently on leave, Bendoraitis said.

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, a union that represents Spirit flight attendants, said in a message to its members the budget carrier would look for employees to take a six-month or one-year voluntary furlough starting November 1 and then move on to involuntary leaves based on seniority, according to multiple outlets.

“The problem is that the significant reduction of aircraft and flight hours requires a much higher reduction in force and the company is clear that a furlough is necessary,” the union said.

open image in gallery The budget carrier said it plans to involuntarily furlough about 1,800 out of roughly 5,200 flight attendants by December ( Justin Sullivan/Getty Images )

Earlier this month, Spirit told several outlets it would end service in October to 11 cities.

Here is a full list of cities that Spirit is ending flights to and from:

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Birmingham, Alabama

Boise, Idaho

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Oakland, California

Columbia, South Carolina

Portland, Oregon

Sacramento, California

Salt Lake City, Utah

San Diego, California

San Jose, California.

Spirit also announced it was canceling plans to start service in Macon, Georgia, in October.

The airline plans to cut its flight capacity in November by 25 percent compared to November 2024, according to a company memo reported by multiple outlets.