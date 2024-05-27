The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The US Coast Guard rescued two people this weekend after their luxury sports yacht sank off the Florida coast.

The operator of the Atlantis, an 80-foot yacht. alerted the US Coast Guard on Saturday morning that the boat had struck an object and was taking on water.

The yacht was three miles off the coast of the picturesque city of St Augustine, Florida when the call came in.

Pictures showed the stern of the vessel sinking beneath the waves before it finally tipped into a vertical position and sank further.

St John’s County Fire Department rescued both people on board, according to the US Coast Guard.

The Atlantis, pictured sinking on Saturday off the coast of Florida, had two passengers on board who were safely rescued ( St John’s County Fire Rescue )

An alert was subsequently issued for nearby mariners about the partially submerged yacht, which was still in the water as of late Saturday.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to St. John’s County Fire and Rescue for their invaluable assistance during this case,” Senior Chief Petty Officer Ricardo Santacana, from the US Coast Guard, said in a statement.

“With the weather improving and mariners heading out onto the water, it’s imperative for everyone to verify the presence of all necessary safety equipment aboard their vessel.”

The Atlantis, pictured off the coast of Florida, began to sink on Saturday morning ( U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADE )

“This ensures that responders, as demonstrated in this case, can swiftly locate you and render assistance when an emergency arises,” he continued.

Sports yachts of a similar size to Atlantis are typically worth upwards of $1m, according to International Yacht Sales.

The Independent has contacted the US Coast Guard for comment.

The Atlantis, pictured off the coast of Florida on Saturday, is a superyacht measuring 80-feet. Yachts of that size are typically worth upwards of $1m. ( U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADE )

Earlier this year, a pod of orcas managed to sink a sailing yacht near the Strait of Gibraltar. However, that vessel was much smaller, measuring roughly 50ft.

The March incident was the latest in a string of orca-related yacht sinkings in the region. Marine experts at the time said they believe a subpopulation of about 15 orcas known as “Gladis” is carrying out these attacks.