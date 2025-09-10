Spotify is introducing better sound quality for its paying customers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Music streaming giant Spotify is rolling out a higher-quality sound option for its paying subscribers, according to a new report.

The new features are available today in some markets and will continue to roll out into next month, according to Spotify. Subscribers will have the option to choose between various listening modes ranging from Low to Very High and Lossless, which is the highest of the settings.

Tracks will be available in up to 24-bit and 44.1 kilohertz FLAC, according to Pitchfork.

Spotify is also providing subscribers a tool for monitoring how much data they're using while they're streaming music.

The move is Spotify's latest gambit to convert its free users into paying subscribers. Free users account for 60 percent of its 626 million active listeners, according to Spotify.

Spotify announced in September that lossless audio will now be available for its subscribers ( AP )

“The wait is finally over; we’re so excited lossless sound is rolling out to Premium subscribers,” Spotify's vice president of subscriptions Gustav Gyllenhammar said. “We’ve taken time to build this feature in a way that prioritizes quality, ease of use, and clarity at every step, so you always know what’s happening under the hood. With Lossless, our premium users will now have an even better listening experience.”

The company has been teasing high-fidelity audio since 2021. Both Apple and Amazon already offer the service. Amazon Music HD offered premium HiFi tier listening in 2019, and Apple began offering lossless CD-quality audio in 2021.

Lossless audio will be accessible on phones, computers, and tablets, but in order to use it subscribers will first have to activate it on their devices.

Spotify said the best way to listen is over Wi-Fi using wired headphones — sorry Airpod users — or using a non-Bluetooth connection like Spotify Connect.

The news comes at a time when artists are pulling their music off the platform in protest of Spotify CEO Daniel Ek's military investments through capital fund Prima Materia, according to NPR. That fund has been investing in Helsing, a defense company that produces AI-powered software that assists in military decision making.

Deerhoof, Xiu Xiu, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, and Hotline TNT have all pulled their music since June.

In September, the Mynabirds, WU LYF, Kadja Bonet, and Young Widows have similarly left the platform.