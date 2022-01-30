Spotify to add Covid content advisory labels in response to Joe Rogan misinformation controversy
Spotify says it will add Covid-19 content advisory labels in response to the backlash caused by the Joe Rogan misinformation controversy.
The streaming giant has come under fire from contributors such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, over a string of interviews carried out by Rogan on his Spotify podcast.
Young and Mitchell refused to be associated with Rogan and pulled their music off the platform last week.
