AP News Digest 3 am

SENATE-SINKING BIDEN NOMINEES — When President Biden nominated Gigi Sohn to serve on the Federal Communications Commission, she expected to face criticism over her desire to expand free internet access and improve competition among broadband providers. Instead, she found herself the target of an aggressive campaign funded by an organization that doesn’t have to disclose its donors. By Trenton Daniel. UPCOMING: 1,570 words, photos by 6 a.m. An abridged version of 930 words will also be available.

MALL SHOOTING-TEXAS — Federal officials were looking into whether the gunman who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall expressed an interest in white supremacist ideology as they work to try to discern a motive for the attack, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official cautioned the investigation is in its early stages. By Jake Bleiberg, Michael Balsamo and Jamie Stengle. SENT: 1,200 words, photos, video. With MASS SHOOTING-LIST.

MASS KILLINGS-WHY SO MANY — Why? It's a question left unanswered for the families torn apart by mass killings. The nation's deadliest mass shooting occurred in 2017 in Las Vegas, when 60 people enjoying a country music festival were slaughtered by a high-stakes gambler shooting from the window of a high-rise casino. Yet the carnage continues and this year the near-constant drumbeat of death has broken records dating to 2006. By Stefanie Dazio and Larry Fenn. SENT: 1,180 words, photos.

DEADLY-BUS-STOP-CRASH — The death toll has risen to eight after an SUV slammed into a crowd of people waiting for a bus outside a migrant shelter in the border city of Brownsville, Texas. At least 10 others were injured, police said, as they prepared to arrest the hospitalized driver. By Valerie Gonzalez and Michael Gonzalez. SENT: 880 words, photos.

TEACHER APPRECIATION WEEK-SALARIES — As schools across the country struggle to find teachers to hire, more governors are pushing for pay increases, bonuses and other perks for the beleaguered profession — with some vowing to beat out other states competing for educators. By Marc Levy. SENT: 1,170 words, photos. This is the Tuesday Spotlight.

ELECTION 2024-BIDEN-AGE — President Joe Biden, the oldest president in U.S. history, is increasingly musing aloud about his advanced age, cracking self-deprecating jokes and framing his decades in public life as a plus, hoping to convince voters his age is an asset rather than a vulnerability. In short, he’s owning it. By Seung Min Kim. SENT: 1,270 words, photos, video.

RUSSIA-VICTORY DAY SHADOWS — Victory Day, Russia’s most important secular holiday, lauds two tenets that are central to the country’s identity: military might and moral rectitude. But the war in Ukraine undermines both this year. SENT: 660 words, photos.

BRITAIN-CORONATION — A day after a gilded coronation ceremony watched by millions, King Charles III and Queen Camilla let others take the center stage Sunday as they took in a star-studded concert featuring Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and others at Windsor Castle. SENT: 1,050 words, photos, video. With BRITAIN-CORONATION-HARRY — Prince Harry an odd man out at father’s coronation spectacle.

OPRAH-COMMENCEMENT — Oprah tells class of 2023 to follow “still, small voice.” SENT: 520 words, photos.

76ERS-HARDEN-SHOOTING SURVIVOR — 76ers’ Harden visits with Michigan State shooting victim. SENT: 440 words, photos.

UFC FIGHTER ARRESTED — UFC’s Tony Ferguson arrested following Hollywood crash. SENT: 110 words, photo.

OBIT-NICK GILBERT — Nick Gilbert, son of Cavaliers owner, dies at 26. SENT: 320 words, photo.

IRAN-EXECUTION — Iran hangs two in rare blasphemy case as executions surge. SENT: 420 words, photo.

IMMIGRATION-ASYLUM — A key provision of U.S. law that has allowed authorities to quickly expel migrants in the name of protecting against the coronavirus is ending this week. UPCOMING: 1,400 words, photos by 5:30 a.m.

CONGRESS-TECH-EXPLAINER — Most Democrats and Republicans agree that the federal government should better regulate the biggest technology companies, particularly social media platforms. But there is very little consensus on how it should be done. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

AIRLINES-CANCELLATIONS — Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg discuss ways to protect consumers affected by flight delays and cancellations. By Airlines Writer David Koenig. UPCOMING: 410 words, photo by 5:30 a.m.; remarks at 1:45 p.m.

TRUMP-COLUMNIST-LAWSUIT — Former President Donald Trump rejected his last chance to testify at a civil trial where a longtime advice columnist has accused him of raping her in a luxury department store dressing room in 1996. SENT: 620 words, photos.

PULITZERS — The Pulitzer Prizes will be awarded to honor outstanding journalism during a violent year that included Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, mass shootings that targeted an elementary school and supermarket, and communities beset with floods and flames fueled by climate change. SENT: 110 words, photo.

INDIA-BOAT CAPSIZES — A double-decker boat carrying more than 30 passengers capsized off a beach in southern India, and more than 22 people including children died, officials said. SENT: 280 words, photos.

SOUTHEAST ASIA SUMMIT — Indonesian President Joko Widodo will host fellow leaders for a contentious meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and hundreds of their delegates for three days beginning Tuesday to discuss the civil war in Myanmar and human traffic involving cyber criminals. UPCOMING: 1,230 words, photos by 4 a.m.

AFGHANISTAN-UN REPORT — A U.N. report has strongly criticized Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers for carrying out public executions, lashings, stonings and other types of punishments since taking power almost two years ago. SENT: 780 words, photos. With PAKISTAN-AFGHANISTAN — Pakistan, Afghan Taliban agree to boost trade, lower tension.

PERU-MINE DISASTER — A fire broke out deep in a gold mine in southern Peru and killed at least 27 workers during an overnight shift, Peruvian authorities reported. SENT: 220 words, photos, video.

SUDAN — At least 100 people were killed in clashes that erupted last month between armed fighters in a city in Sudan’s restive region of Darfur, according to the Sudan’s Doctors Syndicate. SENT: 160 words, photo.

CANADA-WESTERN WILDFIRES — Fire crews battled wildfires threatening communities in western Canada as cooler temperatures and a bit of rain brought some relief, but officials warned the reprieve came only in some areas. SENT: 300 words, photos.

SOUTH KOREA-JAPAN — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol called for officials to map out specific steps to hasten security and economic cooperation with Japan following his weekend summit in Seoul with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. SENT: 940 words, photos.

FACEBOOK-YOUNG PEOPLE — Despite its immense popularity, Facebook still finds itself in a battle for relevancy — and its future — after two decades of existence. By Technology Writer Barbara Ortutay. UPCOMING: 1,180 words, photos by 6 a.m.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were mostly higher after a widespread rally on Wall Street partly spurred by Apple’s report of better profit than expected. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 650 words, photos.

OBIT-BLUE — Vida Blue, a hard-throwing left-hander who became one of baseball’s biggest draws in the early 1970s and helped lead the brash A’s to three straight World Series titles before his career was derailed by drug problems, died Saturday, according to the team. He was 73. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. SENT: 970 words, photos.

MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS — A host-less, pre-taped and muted MTV Movie & TV Awards became the first big awards show to air during the screenwriters’ strike, offering a commercial-heavy broadcast featuring lots of past recycled live clips. By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. SENT: 600 words, photos.

WESTMINSTER DOG SHOW-THE FRENCHIE CONNECTION — The United States’ new favorite dog breed — the comical, controversial French bulldog — has never won the nation’s pre-eminent dog show. SENT: 940 words, photos.

