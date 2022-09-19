AP News Digest 3 am

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

BRITAIN-ROYALS-FUNERAL — Britain and the world lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest at a state funeral that will draw presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers as well as up to a million people lining the streets of London to say a final goodbye to a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age. A day packed with funeral events in London and Windsor began early when the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands had filed in front of her coffin since Sept 14. By Mike Corder, Jill Lawless and Sylvia Hui. SENT: 930 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: Funeral at 6 a.m. With BRITAIN-ROYALS-SECURITY — Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is huge security challenge; BRITAIN-ROYALS-FUNERAL-BY-THE-NUMBERS — Facts and figures about the queen’s funeral; BRITAIN-ROYALS-ORDER-OF-SERVICE; BRITAIN-ROYALS-THE LATEST.

BRITAIN-ROYALS-BIDEN-LOW PROFILE — American presidents usually make a splash when they travel abroad, holding the spotlight and quickly becoming the center of attention. Not Joe Biden, not this time. He’s keeping a low profile at the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. By Darlene Superville. SENT: 780 words, photos. Also see MORE ON BRITAIN-ROYALS below.

TROPICAL WEATHER — Hurricane Fiona bore down on the Dominican Republic after knocking out the power grid and unleashing floods and landslides in Puerto Rico, where the governor said the damage was “catastrophic.” No deaths have been reported, but authorities in the U.S. territory said it was too early to estimate the damage from a storm that was still forecast to unleash torrential rain across Puerto Rico. Up to 30 inches was forecast for Puerto Rico’s eastern and southern regions. By Dánica Coto. SENT: 760 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-MASSACHUSETTS-WOMEN — The year is shaping up to be a watershed for women seeking political power in Massachusetts, a state that despite its liberal reputation has lagged when it comes to electing women to top offices. By Steve LeBlanc. SENT: 1,020 words, photos. This is the Tuesday Spotlight.

OIL GAS COAL-RESERVES — A first-of-its-kind database for tracking the world’s fossil fuel production, reserves and emissions launches to coincide with climate talks taking place at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The Global Registry of Fossil Fuels includes data from over 50,000 oil, gas and coal fields in 89 countries. That covers 75% of global reserves, production and emissions, and is available for public use, a first for a collection of this size. By Science Writer Drew Costley. SENT: 690 words, photos.

BIDEN — Biden says the discovery of top-secret documents at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate raised concerns that sensitive data was compromised and called it “irresponsible.” By Colleen Long. SENT: 660 words, photo. With CHINA-BIDEN-TAIWAN — Biden: U.S. would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion.

TRENDING

MUSIC-POST MALONE ACCIDENT — Post Malone is “sorry” for on-stage accident in St. Louis. SENT: 140 words, photo.

NATIONAL

SCHOOL SHOOTING-PAROLE — A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week. SENT: 490 words, photos.

NAVY-ARSON TRIAL — Prosecutors say a disgruntled sailor set the USS Bonhomme Richard on fire while his defense points to the fact that there is no physical evidence to prove that. SENT: 660 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA FAKED KIDNAPPING — A Northern California mother of two faces up to eight months in jail for meticulously faking her own kidnapping so she could go back to a former boyfriend, prompting an intensive three-week, multi-state search before she resurfaced on Thanksgiving Day in 2016. SENT: 690 words, photos.

ALASKA-COASTAL STORM — Floodwaters were receding in parts of western Alaska battered by the worst storm in a half century, leaving behind debris flung by powerful Bering Sea waves into beaches and seaside communities. SENT: 980 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY-TURBULENT WORLD — Facing a complex set of challenges that try humanity as never before, world leaders convene at the United Nations this week under the shadow of Europe’s first major war since World War II — a conflict that has unleashed a global food crisis and divided major powers in a way not seen since the Cold War. SENT: 1,300 words, photos.

ASIA STORM — A tropical storm slammed southwestern Japan with rainfall and winds, leaving one person dead and another missing, as it swerved north toward Tokyo. SENT: 270 words, photos.

IRAN-US — Iran’s president headed to New York, where he will be speaking to the U.N. General Assembly later this week, saying that he has no plans to meet with Biden on the sidelines of the U.N. event. SENT: 300 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares fell after another week of sizable losses on Wall Street, as investors braced for another interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 640 words, photos.

SPORTS

ON FOOTBALL-COMEBACKS — Call it a Comeback Sunday the NFL hasn’t seen in years. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 860 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

