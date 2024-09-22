Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Squatters and graffiti taggers have taken over an abandoned multi-million-dollar mansion in the Hollywood Hills, prompting concern from local officials and nearby residents in the ritzy neighborhood.

The four-story home, which belongs to John Powers Middleton, whose father owns the Philadelphia Phillies MLB team, has reportedly been vacant for about a decade.

Squatters and taggers began spending time at the property about a year ago, neighbors told NBC Los Angeles.

The outside walls of the property are now covered floor-to-ceiling in graffiti.

The Los Angeles police have responded to the property four times in the last week on calls of burglary and trespassing, and 10 people were removed from the home on Wednesday.

An aerial view of an abandoned mansion at 7571 Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles, which has been taken over by taggers and squatters. ( KTLA )

Residents - in the neighborhood where homes routinely cost $2 million - say they’re concerned about the people coming in and out of the abandoned house.

"Every time we call, the police will come and they’ll clear it out, and then within an hour or two, five more people are there and staying the night," one neighbor, speaking anonymously, told 6ABC.

"Apparently, some squatters came and actually attacked one of the neighbors with steel rebar and beer bottle," they added.

"This is really tragic," resident Pat Johnston told NBC Los Angeles, adding that he hopes the building is torn down. "This is a fire hazard for us."

The Independent has contacted Middleton for comment.

The house, built in 2003, was purchased by Middleton in 2012, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Middleton hasn’t paid taxes for years on the property, which has a lien against it, according to public records obtained by KTLA.

The office of city councilwoman Nithya Raman told the station the LA Department of Building and Safety has issued an abatement order for the house, then tried to secure the property with fencing, which was quickly breached.

“The owner is in egregious violation of the law and we are elevating the issue with the abandoned buildings unit at DBS [Department of Building and Safety] to ensure that the fullest extent of enforcement is being implemented urgently and swiftly,” Raman’s office said.

The Phillies organization told 6ABC the team and its owner have no relationship with the property.

"The California properties are owned by John Powers Middleton. No other members of the family have ownership, investment, control or involvement in these properties," the Phillies said in a statement.

The home was once used for a music video by Sean “Diddy” Combs.