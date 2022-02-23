The Biden administration released a list of replacement names for more than 660 federal sites across the United States named after a derogatory slur for Native Americans.

It follows the Department of Interior’s recent Secretarial Order 3404 that formally declared the term “s----” as offensive as the “N-word”, which was declared derogatory by the department in 1962.

“The time has come to recognize that the term “s----” is no less derogatory than others which have been identified and should also be erased from the National landscape and forever replaced,” the secretarial order said.

This is a developing story.