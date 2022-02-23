Biden admin to erase derogatory ‘S-word’ from 660 federal land place names across the US
The Biden administration released a list of replacement names for more than 660 federal sites across the United States named after a derogatory slur for Native Americans.
It follows the Department of Interior’s recent Secretarial Order 3404 that formally declared the term “s----” as offensive as the “N-word”, which was declared derogatory by the department in 1962.
“The time has come to recognize that the term “s----” is no less derogatory than others which have been identified and should also be erased from the National landscape and forever replaced,” the secretarial order said.
This is a developing story.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies