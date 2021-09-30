It’s enough nuts to drive anyone nuts.

Bill Fisher is used to finding gallons of walnuts under the hood of his truck after a red squirrel turned it into its hidden winter cache eight years ago.

But even the North Dakota was surprised to find 42 gallons of black walnuts crammed into every crevice and corner of his Chevy Avalanche this year.

“A lot of places, in the radiator fan, all the way through here, that corner has been covered full with walnuts,” Mr Fischer told local broadcaster WKRC. “It was planning on camping there for the winter.”

The squirrel first made the Chevy truck its safe house in 2013. Every two years, like clockwork, Mr Fisher, 56, finds a new stash sourced from the walnut tree in his yard. Even when the truck is parked in different areas or down the road, the squirrel seeks it out.

This year, however, Mr Fischer gained national attention after posting photos to Facebook of the 42-gallons of yellow-coloured black walnuts crammed into every crevice of the truck.

“Naturally grown and now industry 1st, all hand (paw) picked by a squirrel, Red Squirrel to be exact,” Mr Fisher posted on 26 September

“Hurry as these may have a limited availability as l hear the hard-working furry tree dweller might be retiring soon due to health reasons!”

Mr Fischer was forced to take the truck apart to removed the nuts packed into the engine block, behind the fenders, and inside the bodywork.

With each walnut being about the size of a lemon, this year’s record bounty filled seven heaping buckets.

If he had to guess, he thinks the squirrel probably gets in through the rear of the truck and runs up the frame rails to reach the engine block.

Despite his best efforts, there are just some walnuts hidden too well by the relentless rodent.

“I had to pull the fenders off and clean all the walnuts out, and thought I had them all and took it down the road, turned the corner and found one rolling inside the windshield where the wipers go,” Mr Fischer told WKRC.

“I have some rolling around the frame rails wells as well, that I can’t get at,” he added.