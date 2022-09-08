Squirrel causes over 10,000 people to lose power in Virginia
Electricity was restored within two hours
Related video: ‘Mamma and Baby Squirrels Reunited!!’
More than 10,000 people in eastern Virginia were plunged into darkness by a power outage that officials said was caused by a squirrel.
Residents of Kempsville, a town in Virginia Beach, were sent into darkness just before 9am on Thursday when a transformer in the neighbourhood shut down.
Although power was restored by 10am, according to WAVY-TV, as many as 10,000 people were affected by the unexpected loss of electricity.
Officials said the squirrel was able to get inside an electricity substation, where it touched a transformer that short-circuited – causing the outage.
“The squirrel got between a circuit breaker and a transformer causing a power surge that made the transformer fail,” Bonita Billingsley Harris, a spokesperson for Dominion Energy, told 13NewsNow.
All of the substations operated by the energy company in Virginia Beach have squirrel guards, which did not stop the small rodent – who was thought to have died as a result – from causing mayhem.
Several schools lost power but lessons were able to resume as normal when power was restored on Thursday morning, WAVY-TV said.
Dominion Energy told the news station that the outage stretched from Kempsville to the King’s Grant neighbourhood – about 28 miles away.
Squirrels are well known for causing power outages across the US, with one energy firm – Entergy – finding in 2020 that squirrels were responsible for 15,000 of animal-related outages across the five states it serves.
Further outages are not expected in the Virginia Beach area following repair work, said Ms Harris.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies