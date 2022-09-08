Squirrel causes over 10,000 people to lose power in Virginia

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than 10,000 people in eastern Virginia were plunged into darkness by a power outage that officials said was caused by a squirrel.

Residents of Kempsville, a town in Virginia Beach, were sent into darkness just before 9am on Thursday when a transformer in the neighbourhood shut down.

Although power was restored by 10am, according to WAVY-TV, as many as 10,000 people were affected by the unexpected loss of electricity.

Officials said the squirrel was able to get inside an electricity substation, where it touched a transformer that short-circuited – causing the outage.

“The squirrel got between a circuit breaker and a transformer causing a power surge that made the transformer fail,” Bonita Billingsley Harris, a spokesperson for Dominion Energy, told 13NewsNow.

All of the substations operated by the energy company in Virginia Beach have squirrel guards, which did not stop the small rodent – who was thought to have died as a result – from causing mayhem.

Several schools lost power but lessons were able to resume as normal when power was restored on Thursday morning, WAVY-TV said.

Dominion Energy told the news station that the outage stretched from Kempsville to the King’s Grant neighbourhood – about 28 miles away.

Squirrels are well known for causing power outages across the US, with one energy firm – Entergy – finding in 2020 that squirrels were responsible for 15,000 of animal-related outages across the five states it serves.

Further outages are not expected in the Virginia Beach area following repair work, said Ms Harris.