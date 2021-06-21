Couple who waved guns at BLM protestors shows off new assault rifle

The couple who pleaded guilty to waving guns at Black Lives Matters (BLM) protestors have defiantly posed with their new assault rifle.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey were last week forced to give up the weapons they brandished outside their St Louis mansion in June 2020.

But the couple posed for a picture from a gun store with a new AR-15 just two days after pleading guilty to misdemeanour charges and agreed to pay fines in a court in the city.

As part of the plea deal with prosecutors, they agreed that their previous weapons could be destroyed by authorities.

But they were not prohibited from owning firearms and it did not impact their law licenses.

“Checking out my new AR!” tweeted Mr McCloskey, who is running for one of Missouri’s US Senate seats next year.

He posted two pictures, one of him holding the weapon with his wife next to him with her thumb up, and one with the gun shop owner.

“We’re strong advocates of the Second Amendment and we’re going to continue to exercise our rights and protect ourselves,” Mr McCloskey told Fox News on Sunday.

“We intend to keep our arms and bear them. We’re a constitutional carry state. I will replace those (guns) which the state took.”

He added that he will take full possession of the rifle later this week.

Ms McCloskey, who had carried a semi-automatic pistol, pleaded guilty to misdemeanour harassment and was fined $2,000, while her husband, who had been armed with an AR-15-style rifle, pleaded guilty to misdemeanour fourth-degree assault and was fined $750.

During the hearing on Thursday, Judge David Mason asked Mr McCloskey if he acknowledged that his actions put people at risk of personal injury.

“I sure did your honour,” he replied.

The incident took place weeks after the murder of George Floyd by police in Minnesota.

Republicans, including then-president Donald Trump, spoke out in support of the couple, who later spoke at the Republican National Convention.

Missouri’s Republican Governor Mike Parson has previously said that he would pardon the McCloskeys if they were convicted.