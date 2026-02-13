Jury deadlocked in the trial of Stanford students charged after pro-Palestinian protests in 2024
A jury has deadlocked in the trial of five current and former Stanford University students charged after pro-Palestinian protests in 2024.
The students faced felony charges for vandalism and conspiracy to trespass after they barricaded themselves inside the university president and provost executive offices.
Santa Clara County prosecutors said demonstrators broke furniture and splattered a red liquid described as fake blood on items throughout the offices.
Defense lawyers said the protest was protected speech and there was no intent to damage property.
The trial in California’s Silicon Valley is a rare instance of demonstrators facing felony charges from the wave of campus protests that year.
