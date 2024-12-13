Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Stanley has issued a voluntary recall of its popular Switchback and Trigger Action travel mugs following reports of lids detaching and causing burns.

According to a notice from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the Seattle-based company announced the recall on Dec. 12, impacting Switchback mugs in 12-ounce and 16-ounce sizes, as well as Trigger Action mugs in 12, 16, and 20-ounce sizes.

The recall stems from an issue with the mugs’ lids, which can shrink when exposed to heat or torque, potentially causing them to detach while in use and posing a burn hazard.

Stanley has received 91 reports of lids detaching worldwide, including 16 incidents in the U.S., resulting in 38 burn injuries globally and two in the U.S. Eleven consumers required medical attention.

The double-walled mugs, available in white, black, and green, feature the Stanley logo on the front and bottom. They were sold at retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target, and others nationwide from June 2016 to December 2024, priced between $20 and $50.

The mugs all have identification numbers at the bottom, with the following numbers being recalled: 20-01437, 20-01436, 20-02211, 20-02033, 20-02779, 20-02825, 20-02030, 20-02745, 20-02957, 20-02034 and 20-02746.

Stanley is urging customers with the affected mugs to stop using them immediately and register online for a free replacement lid.

This isn’t the first time Stanley’s products have come under fire, with Stanley catching flack for the presence of lead in its popular tumblers earlier in the year.

The company acknowledged that a lead-based sealing material was used in the vacuum insulation process, encapsulated beneath a stainless steel layer at the base of the products. Stanley assured consumers that this design prevents any direct contact with beverages, thereby minimizing the risk of lead exposure.

In a statement, Stanley clarified that the insulation seal material at the bottom of their products contains trace amounts of lead.

“Our manufacturing process currently employs the use of an industry standard pellet to seal the vacuum insulation at the base of our products; the sealing material includes some lead,” they explained. “Once sealed, this area is covered with a durable stainless steel layer.”

At the time, health experts concurred, stating that as long as the tumblers remain intact and undamaged, they do not pose a significant health risk. However, despite these assurances, the revelation led to consumer concerns and at least one lawsuit alleging failure to disclose the presence of lead.