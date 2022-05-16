Starbucks will pay expenses for employees forced to travel for abortion or gender affirmation treatments
Related video: US treasury secretary warns abortion restrictions will damage economy
Starbucks announced it will pay for employee travel expenses in the US if they are forced to leave the state in order to receive abortion or gender-confirmation treatments.
According to the Seattle Times, the company made the announcement on Monday, saying employees are eligible is the services are not available within 100 miles of a worker’s home.
The travel benefit will also reportedly be offered to dependents of employees who use Starbucks’ healthcare plan.
The company’s official position supports women’s right to choose abortion, even in the face of the possible overturn of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.
“Regardless of what the Supreme Court ends up deciding, we will always ensure our partners have access to quality health care,” Sara Kelly, Starbucks’ acting executive vice president of partner resources, wrote in a letter to employees.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies