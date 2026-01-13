Starbucks barista accused of drawing a pig on sheriff’s deputy’s cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Starbucks barista drew a pig on a cup and handed it over to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy last week, the office has claimed.

The alleged incident occurred at one of the coffee giant’s locations in the city of Norwalk, just south of downtown Los Angeles, on January 9.

The sheriff’s department later posted the image on social media, saying that the pig “is commonly used to demean law enforcement” and that the drawing was “extremely offensive, inappropriate, and unacceptable.”

The deputy in question said that he went to Starbucks during his 16-hour shift to get coffee “after a long day.”

“It felt discouraging and disrespectful, especially after a long day of serving the community. All I wanted was caffeine, but instead I left feeling uneasy,” the deputy lamented in a post on Instagram, according to KTLA.

open image in gallery The pig drawing on a police officer's Starbucks order ( LASD )

The incident is being investigated by the store. L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said his office has also contacted Starbucks' corporate offices “to formally raise concerns and to ensure accountability.”

Sheriff Luna also said that he has consoled the deputy over the incident and told him, “Disrespectful actions will not be tolerated against our personnel.”

A Starbucks statement has called the entire incident “unacceptable.”

“This was unacceptable. We have reached out to the customer several times and leaders in the Sheriff’s Department to apologize. We have a deep appreciation for law enforcement who are dedicated to keeping our communities safe. We immediately launched an investigation and are taking swift action,” a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the drawing is reminiscent of a popular meme but should still have been given to the deputy.

open image in gallery L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said his office has also contacted Starbucks' corporate offices “to formally raise concerns and to ensure accountability” ( © Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG )

The meme is popular on TikTok and is known as “John Pork.”

Recently, the meme was an answer on an episode of “Jeopardy!” where host Ken Jennings even said he didn’t know what it meant.

“This action was extremely offensive, inappropriate, and unacceptable. The deputy quickly reported the incident to the store manager, who advised that the matter would be investigated,” the LASD said in a statement to The Independent.

“In addition, the Sheriff spoke directly with the deputy to check on his well-being, convey his full support, and make it clear that disrespectful actions will not be tolerated against our personnel.

“Our deputies serve this community with professionalism, dedication, and commitment, often under difficult and dangerous circumstances.

“Our deputies are part of the community and deserve to be treated respectfully and with basic human dignity. Acts that promote hostility and division toward law enforcement undermine community trust and public safety.”