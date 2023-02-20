Starbucks recalls 300,000 Frappuccino bottled drinks over glass fears

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than 300,000 bottles of Starbucks vanilla Frappuccinos have been recalled due to fears they may contain pieces of glass, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The voluntary recall of 25,000 cases of the ready-to-drink chilled coffee beverage was issued on 28 January after reports of glass being discovered in them.

The drinks are distributed by PepsiCo, and sold at major retailers such as Amazon, Target and Walmarts, but not at Starbucks stores.

The affected bottles have expiration dates of 8 March, 29 May 29, 4 June and 10 June.

It is not known how many bottles were found to contain glass, whether there have been any injuries, or how the contamination was discovered.

The Independent did not immediately hear back from media representatives of PepsiCo or Starbucks.

More than 300,000 bottles of Starbucks vanilla Frappuccino have been recalled (Amazon)

The FDA classified the recall as a “class II”, which means the product “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” its website states.

Starbucks partners with PepsiCo to distribute its chilled coffee drinks nationally.