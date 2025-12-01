Starbucks agrees to pay $38.9M to NYC workers over labor violations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Starbucks is set to pay approximately $35 million to more than 15,000 New York City employees following claims the coffee giant denied them stable schedules and arbitrarily reduced their working hours, city officials announced Monday.

Under the agreement with the city's Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, Starbucks will also incur $3.4 million in civil penalties. The company has further committed to adhering to the city's Fair Workweek law moving forward.

A spokeswoman for Starbucks stated the company is dedicated to operating responsibly and in compliance with all local laws and regulations across its markets. However, she also highlighted the complexities of the New York City legislation.

“This (law) is notoriously challenging to manage and this isn’t just Starbucks issue, nearly every retailer in the city faces these roadblocks,” said spokeswoman Jaci Anderson.

Most of the affected employees who held hourly positions will receive $50 for each week worked from July 2021 through July 2024, the department said. Workers who experienced a violation after that may be eligible for compensation by filing a complaint with the department.

The $38.9 million settlement also guarantees employees laid off during recent store closings in the city will get the chance for reinstatement at other company locations.

The city began investigating in 2022 after receiving dozens of worker complaints against several Starbucks locations, and eventually expanded its investigation to the hundreds of stores in the city. The probe found most Starbucks employees never got regular schedules and the company routinely reduced employees’ hours by more than 15%, making it difficult for staffers to know their regular weekly earnings and plan other commitments, such as child care, education or other jobs.

The company also routinely denied workers the chance to pick up extra shifts, leaving them involuntarily in part-time status, according to the city.

The agreement with New York comes as Starbucks’ union continues a nationwide strike at dozens of locations that began last month. The number of affected stores and the strike's impact remain in dispute by the two sides.