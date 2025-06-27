Starbucks unveils its latest plans to lure back customers – a more comfy return to form

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Starbucks has unveiled its latest plans to lure customers back inside its stores, choosing to lean into comfort after focusing on convenience.

In recent years, the coffee chain has geared its stores toward the type of customer who wants to grab a drink and be on their way quickly. They’ve built more drive-thrus and introduced mobile ordering.

But as more people seek to get back to their pre-pandemic modes of work and leisure — a space that’s neither work nor home, where they can also socialize — Starbucks is focusing on making its stores warm and inviting again.

In the next year, Starbucks will renovate 1,000 stores with comfy chairs, couches and power outlets, CNN reported, in an attempt to get back to its roots.

Some might recall in the early 2000s when Starbucks had stuffed purple armchairs. They were taken out of stores in 2008.

“You will see something similar to it returning to our stores,” Meredith Sandland, Starbucks’ chief store development officer, told CNN. “Will it be purple? I don’t know. I’ll tease that one out.”

CNN got a sneak peek of the first store to be remodeled. It’s located in Bridgehampton, New York. The store features tables with long couches on one side and chairs on the other.

There are also low, cushioned chairs off to the side, perfect for a coffee date.

“It’s creating comfortable seating where people want to come in. It’s not just the quick grab and go concept,” Mike Grams, Starbucks’ chief operating officer, told CNN.

Grams admitted: “Maybe over past years, we lost our way a little bit on that.”

Starbucks has already renovated four stores in the Hamptons, with plans to renovate more stores in New York City in the next few months, CNN reported.

If you’ve been paying close attention, you might have noticed other changes around your local Starbucks, like baristas writing on your coffee cup with Sharpie markers.

Starbucks has also brought back self-serve milk and sugar stations and is offering free refills for customers who take their coffee to stay rather than to go.