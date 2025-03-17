Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A delivery driver who had needed skin grafts after being seriously burned when a Starbucks drink spilled on his lap was awarded $50 million dollars in a lawsuit on Friday.

A lawsuit claimed that a Starbucks barista had “negligently failed” to secure one of three venti-sized Medicine Ball tea drinks before handing the order to Michael Garcia, who was working for Postmates at the time, the firm representing him, Trial Lawyers for Justice, said.

One of the drinks fell on Garcia’s lap, causing third-degree burns to his penis, groin and inner thighs, leading to “hospitalization and multiple skin grafts,” his attorney said.

A Los Angeles County jury awarded Garcia, who has suffered suffered permanent and life-changing disfigurement, according to his attorneys, $50 million.

open image in gallery A delivery driver won a huge pay out from Starbucks after one of their baristas failed to properly secure the lid on a hot tea, a jury found. ( AP )

“This jury verdict is a critical step in holding Starbucks accountable for flagrant disregard for customer safety and failure to accept responsibility,” one of Garcia's attorneys, Nick Rowley, said in a statement.

Starbucks said it sympathized with Garcia but planned to appeal.

“We disagree with the jury’s decision that we were at fault for this incident and believe the damages awarded to be excessive," the Seattle-based coffee giant said in a statement to media outlets, adding that it was “committed to the highest safety standards” in handling hot drinks.

U.S. eateries have faced lawsuits before over customer burns.

In one famous 1990s case, a New Mexico jury awarded a woman nearly $3 million in damages for burns she suffered while trying to pry the lid off a cup of coffee at a McDonald’s drive-through. A judge later reduced the award, and the case ultimately was settled for an undisclosed sum under $600,000.

Juries have sided with restaurants at times, as in another 1990s case involving a child who tipped a cup of McDonald's coffee onto himself in Iowa.

Additional reporting by AP.