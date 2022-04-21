Starbucks workers at the company’s flagship Seattle Roastery in the coffee giant’s hometown have voted to unionise, marking the union effort’s biggest victory yet as workers at corporate-run stores across the US launch a nationwide organised labour campaign.

The store is the 26th corporate-run store and second of three roasteries in the US to win a union election within the last few months. More than 200 stores have filed petitions for union elections, according to Starbucks Workers United, which is organising the campaign.

A ballot count and vote tally from a National Labor Relations Board on 21 April confirmed 38 votes in favour of unionising to 27 votes against.

Starbucks has repeatedly denied engaging in union-busting efforts, while workers and union organisers have alleged that the company has staged meetings, sent anti-union messages and relied on interference from management to discourage workers from joining a union.

The union campaign has filed nearly 80 complaints with the government labour board.

“We can resist and thrive, even among a storm of disinformation and fear-mongering perpetrated against our best interests,” roastery worker Brennen Collins said in a statement.

Mark Maddaloni, another Seattle Starbucks worker, said in a statement that “amongst a wave of intimidation and disinformation, we kept our heads held high and forged a new path together.”

This is a developing story