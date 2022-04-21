Staff at Starbucks flagship store vote to unionize in major victory for union campaign
Workers win biggest election yet with victory in coffee giant’s hometown
Starbucks workers at the company’s flagship Seattle Roastery in the coffee giant’s hometown have voted to unionise, marking the union effort’s biggest victory yet as workers at corporate-run stores across the US launch a nationwide organised labour campaign.
The store is the 26th corporate-run store and second of three roasteries in the US to win a union election within the last few months. More than 200 stores have filed petitions for union elections, according to Starbucks Workers United, which is organising the campaign.
A ballot count and vote tally from a National Labor Relations Board on 21 April confirmed 38 votes in favour of unionising to 27 votes against.
Starbucks has repeatedly denied engaging in union-busting efforts, while workers and union organisers have alleged that the company has staged meetings, sent anti-union messages and relied on interference from management to discourage workers from joining a union.
The union campaign has filed nearly 80 complaints with the government labour board.
“We can resist and thrive, even among a storm of disinformation and fear-mongering perpetrated against our best interests,” roastery worker Brennen Collins said in a statement.
Mark Maddaloni, another Seattle Starbucks worker, said in a statement that “amongst a wave of intimidation and disinformation, we kept our heads held high and forged a new path together.”
This is a developing story
