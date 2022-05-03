US State Department says Russia ‘wrongfully detained’ Brittney Griner three months after WNBA star’s arrest
Brittney Griner was arrested at an airport in Moscow back in February and has been held by Russian authorities ever since
The US State Department has accused Russia of wrongfully detaining Brittney Griner, three months after the WNBA star was arrested at an airport in Moscow.
A State Department official told CNN that the Biden administration has now reclassified the Phoenix Mercury basketball player as wrongfully detained by Russian authorities and that her case is now being handled by the office of the US Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs (SPEHA) Roger Carstens.
The move comes as the WNBA plans to honour Ms Griner with a floor decal as the season is slated to begin on Friday without one of its star players.
Ms Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport back on 17 February, with Russian authorities claiming that she was carrying an oil derived from cannabis in vape cartridges found in her luggage.
The cannabis derivative is legal in many countries but, under Russian law, Ms Griner could face up to 10 years in prison.
Between WNBA seasons, the Olympic medallist played in Russia’s women’s basketball league and was returning from competing at the time of her arrest.
Ms Griner is scheduled to appear in Russian court for a hearing on 19 May.
