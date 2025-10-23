Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith has claimed in a wild rant that Thursday’s NBA gambling bust is part of Donald Trump’s revenge plot and was done in part to distract from protests against the president.

While some have accused Trump of taking revenge on his perceived enemies, which included the recent indictments of former FBI Director James Comey and Trump’s ex-national security adviser John Bolton, Smith has taken it a step further by attempting to tie the president to the takedown of a criminal enterprise.

On Thursday, more than 30 people, including Miami Heat star Terry Rozier, Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and several alleged mobsters, were arrested in connection with FBI investigations into insider sports betting and rigged poker games.

Authorities say the schemes defrauded victims out of tens of millions of dollars.

open image in gallery ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith has claimed Thursday’s NBA gambling bust is part of Donald Trump’s revenge plot, and was done in part to distract from protests against the president in a wild rant ( Greg Fiume/Getty Images )

Shortly after FBI Director Kash Patel gave a press conference in New York City announcing the massive bust, Smith suggested on his show First Take Trump was somehow connected.

“Trump has a long, long history connected to the world of sports because he had those casinos. Where do you think folks were coming half the time? I’m not talking about individuals, I’m talking about the culture. When people want to go to a casino, when people wanna gamble, when people wanna party, or whatever the case may be, this was his kind of connection to that,” Smith said.

The Independent has reached out to the White House, the FBI and the Justice Department for comment.

Smith then went on another tangent about how the president may target the women’s national basketball league next to distract from the recent anti-Trump protests that have been spreading across the country.

“Don’t be surprised if the WNBA is next on his list, because when you’ve got all of these protests that have been going out there and people have been protesting against him and what have you, this man is coming,” he said.

open image in gallery Smith said the president may target the women’s national basketball league next to distract from the recent anti-Trump protests that have been spreading across the country ( Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images )

Smith then mentioned his suspicions about Trump-appointed Patel’s press conference.

“We’ve seen accusations before. We’ve seen athletes get in trouble with the law before. You don’t see the director of the FBI having a press conference. It’s not coincidental. It’s not an accident. It’s a statement, and it’s a warning that more is coming,” he said.

Smith added, “In his eyes, folks tried to throw [Trump] in jail. In his eyes, he’s innocent and ‘they’re trying to put me behind bars. I’m getting everybody.’ He’s not playing.”

Trump was indicted four times before his second term. He has claimed he is innocent and the cases were politically motivated.

The president has come out mostly unscathed, as two of the indictments, involving federal election interference and the mishandling of classified documents, were dismissed; one involving the falsification of business records resulted in no fines or jail time and one involving election interference in Georgia is currently in limbo.