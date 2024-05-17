Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Person charged in random assault on actor Steve Buscemi in New York

A person wanted in connection with the random assault on actor Steve Buscemi on a New York City street earlier this month has been taken into police custody

Via AP news wire
Friday 17 May 2024 21:53
Steve Buscemi Assaulted
Steve Buscemi Assaulted (2019 Invision)

A person wanted in connection with the random assault on actor Steve Buscemi on a New York City street earlier this month was taken into custody Friday, police said.

The 66-year-old star of “Boardwalk Empire” and “Fargo” was walking in midtown Manhattan on May 8 when a stranger punched him in the face, city police said. He was taken to a hospital with bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye, but was otherwise OK, his publicist said at the time.

Police did not immediately name the suspect or announce the charges, but said a person was in custody for the assault.

On Tuesday, authorities said they had identified the person who hit Buscemi as a 50-year-old man who is believed to be homeless and released photos of him. Police would not immediately confirm Friday whether the person taken into custody Friday was the man identified earlier in the week.

Buscemi's publicist did not immediately return a message. In previous comments, they said the actor was “another victim of a random act of violence in the city” and that he was OK.

In March, Buscemi’s “Boardwalk Empire” co-star Michael Stuhlbarg was hit in the back of the neck with a rock while walking in Manhattan’s Central Park. Stuhlbarg chased his attacker, who was taken into custody outside the park.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in