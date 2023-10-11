Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as House Republicans emerge from the US Capitol after nominating a candidate to become the new speaker for the House of Representatives.

Representatives have nominated Steve Scalise, a congressman from Louisiana, to become the third most powerful politician in the United States.

He beat the Donald Trump-backed choice Jim Jordan, reportedly by 113 votes to 99.

The Republicans control the House of Representatives and will need to win near-unanimous support from his GOP colleagues if he is to become the speaker.

The vote comes only eight days after Kevin McCarthy was removed from the position of speaker in a rebellion led by Trump-supporting Ohio congressman Matt Gaetz.

Representative Scalise opposed the removal of former speaker McCarthy.

In 2017, the 58-year-old congressman was shot by a left-wing domestic terrorist during a GOP baseball match. He was seriously injured at the time though made a full recovery.