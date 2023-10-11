Jump to content

Watch live: Inside the US Capitol after Steve Scalise nominated as new House speaker

Benjamin Salmon
Wednesday 11 October 2023 18:58
Comments

Watch live as House Republicans emerge from the US Capitol after nominating a candidate to become the new speaker for the House of Representatives.

Representatives have nominated Steve Scalise, a congressman from Louisiana, to become the third most powerful politician in the United States.

He beat the Donald Trump-backed choice Jim Jordan, reportedly by 113 votes to 99.

The Republicans control the House of Representatives and will need to win near-unanimous support from his GOP colleagues if he is to become the speaker.

The vote comes only eight days after Kevin McCarthy was removed from the position of speaker in a rebellion led by Trump-supporting Ohio congressman Matt Gaetz.

Representative Scalise opposed the removal of former speaker McCarthy.

In 2017, the 58-year-old congressman was shot by a left-wing domestic terrorist during a GOP baseball match. He was seriously injured at the time though made a full recovery.

