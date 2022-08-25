Jump to content
Former Epstein mentor and New York Post owner Steven Hoffenberg found dead

The 77 year old spent 18 years in prison after being convicted of running a $500m Ponzi scheme

Bevan Hurley
Thursday 25 August 2022 20:59
(The Independent)

Steven Hoffenberg, a former mentor to Jeffrey Epstein and one-time owner of the New York Post, has been found dead, according to reports.

Mr Hoffenberg’s body was discovered by police as they performed a welfare check on him at his home in Derby, Connecticut, the Post reported.

The 77 year old spent 18 years in prison after being convicted of running a $500m Ponzi scheme.

The Derby Police Department said they were called to the home in Mount Pleasant St to perform a welfare check at 8pm on Tuesday, in a statement posted to Facebook that did not identify Mr Hoffenberg.

An initial autopsy found no signs of trauma, and a cause of death has not yet been released. It’s unclear when Mr Hoffenberg died, and police are checking dental records to confirm his identity.

The police departmentsaid his body was “not in a state where a visual identification could not be made”.

Breaking; more to come

