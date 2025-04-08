Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Many Americans are still eligible to claim a stimulus check of up to $1,400 – but the deadline is fast approaching.

The Internal Revenue Service issued a reminder last month for eligible individuals to file their 2021 tax return by April 15 if they haven’t received the Recovery Rebate Credit.

The refundable credit is for those who missed the third and final round of stimulus checks during the Covid-19 pandemic under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The agency is expected to automatically send payments via paper check to those who qualify using banking information listed on 2023 tax returns.

However, those eligible who fail to file their 2021 tax returns by April 15 – Tax Day 2025 – could forfeit the checks.

The specific amount depends on adjusted gross income. Single filers qualify for the full $1,400 if AGI in 2021 was $75,000 or less but phases out at an income of $80,000. The same applies to dependents, regardless of age.

About 1.1 million Americans were still eligible to claim a stimulus check this year, the IRS said last month ( Getty Images )

Married couples jointly filing would receive the full $2,800 available if their combined income was no more than $150,000 – and phases out at $160,000.

Taxpayers typically have three years to file and claim their tax refunds, and failure to file within that time frame could result in the money becoming the property of the U.S. Treasury.

The IRS has clarified that there will be no extensions or automatic payments for those who miss the April 15, 2025 deadline.

Last-minute filers may face processing delays that could impact their ability to claim the stimulus check in time, the agency said.

About $2.4 billion was paid out in January to individuals who did not claim the Recovery Rebate Credit but had filed their 2021 tax returns, the agency said.

Approximately 1.1 million Americans have unclaimed refunds for tax year 2021, amounting to over $1 billion, the IRS announced last week. They comprise taxpayers who had not filed their Form 1040 for that year.

According to the agency, the median refund amount for non-filers from 2021 is about $781 – not including the Recovery Rebate Credit.