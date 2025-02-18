Scammers are sending texts about a $1,400 stimulus check. What to know

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Officials are warning of a recent text message scam that baits people into clicking on a dangerous link and providing personal information in order to receive a $1,400 stimulus check.

The text appears as though it is a message from the IRS informing a person they are eligible for an Economic Impact Payment and can receive it within one to two business days if they input personal information via a link that mimics an IRS website.

The Better Business Bureau, a nonprofit organization that seeks to protect consumers, said it received reports of the scam in January and reminded people that the IRS does not contact taxpayers via text, email or social media.

It warned that clicking on the link may lead to “malware” or “a fraudulent form asking for personal or financial information.”

open image in gallery A text message is promising people $1,400 stimulus checks - but it is nothing more than a scam, authorities say ( Getty Images )

The scam emerged after the IRS announced, in December, that it would distribute automatic payments to taxpayers who did not claim Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2021 tax returns.

But those payments only apply to taxpayers who filed a 2021 tax return but did not claim the credit they were entitled to. Eligible individuals were notified of this by the IRS via mail and those payments do not require action from taxpayers.

The real payments were also sent by the end of January.

Stimulus check scams emerged shortly after the federal government began distributing them in 2020 after the Covid-19 pandemic crashed the economy.

A similar stimulus check scam began floating around in November, shortly after President Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

Any person who believes they received the scam message can report it to BBB’s Scam Tracker or to the IRS scam reporting page.

The Better Business Bureau said people can avoid scams by not clicking on any links sent unsoliciatedly and verify all communications before proceeding – scam messages can often appear with a false sense of urgency.

“Genuine IRS notices are sent through postal mail, not text messages or emails,” the Better Business Bureau said.