OceanGate CEO’s chilling comments about outcome if Titan sub lost contact revealed

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush made “very strange” comments regarding the potential fate of passengers aboard the Titan submersible , according to a cameraman on a test dive with Rush.

Brian Weed, an adventure-documentary cameraman working on Discovery Channel’s “Expedition Unknown” show, told Insider that he joined Rush on a “precursor” to the Titanic mission.

After moments on board, Mr Weed asked Rush what would happen if the Titan experienced an emergency, and was far from the mothership.

Mr Weed told the publication about his conversation with the vessel’s creator: “‘Well, there’s four or five days of oxygen on board, and I said, ‘What if they don’t find you?’ And he said, ‘Well, you’re dead anyway.’”

“It felt like a very strange thing to think, and it seemed to almost be a nihilistic attitude toward life or death out in the middle of the ocean,” Mr Weed reflected.

The camera operator summarised Rush’s point: “If you’re out there, and they don’t find you in that many days, you’re just going to die anyway — it’s over for you, so what does it matter if you can’t get out of the sub on your own.”

Mr Weed said that Rush’s “cavalier attitude” toward “basic safety” made him feel “uneasy.” He added, “That whole dive made me very uncomfortable with the idea of going down to Titanic depths in that submersible.”