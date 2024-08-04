The 10 car models most likely to be stolen

Support truly

Over the last four years, the United States has seen a surge in vehicle thefts with more than one million cars stolen in 2023 alone – but two particular car makes and models have contributed most to that number.

Driving around in a Hyundai Elantra, Hyundai Sonata or Kia Optima puts you at an increased risk of having your car stolen, according to data collected by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), a not-for-profit organization focused on fighting insurance fraud and crime.

Those three vehicles made up 11.8 per cent of the total number of vehicles stolen last year – in part due to a TikTok trend from 2022 that showed people how to start the cars using USB cables.

Three other Kia models also made their way onto the list, interspersed with other commonly stolen vehicles.

Here is a look at the top 10 most commonly stolen vehicles and why they may be on the list.

The most likely to go

Though Kias and Hyundais were most at risk of being stolen, other vehicles like the Honda Civic, Honda Accord, Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and Ford F150 Series Pickup were also in the top 10.

For the last five years, those four vehicles have consistently remained within the top five of the most stolen vehicle models.

Historically, pickup trucks have had the highest theft rate because they are easy to spot on the road and can be sold for a lucrative price due to their size and versatility.

But the high theft rate of the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and Ford F-150 Series Pickup can also be attributed to their ubiquity. They are the top two bestselling vehicles in the country, according to Car and Driver.

Similarly, Honda Accords and Civics make the top 20 for most popular cars, making them an easy target for thieves.

Patrick Clancy, the vice president of law enforcement for LoJack Corporation, a company that makes stolen vehicle recovery systems, told ABC News that the prevalence of these cars means that more get into accidents or need repairs.

And since car parts for similar models are often the same if not identical, thieves can make a lot of money from selling the car for parts.

What is unique about the 2023 list is how quickly Kias and Hyundais made it onto the list and then took the top three spots from other vehicles that usually have those spots.

Why do Kias and Hyundais top the list?

Older, stripped-down models of Hyundais and Kias lack key security features, like immobilizers which prevent cars from being started unless they detect a key fob. People realized the lacking feature made it easy to steal cars and capitalized on it for internet fame.

Videos circulated on TikTok, showing people stealing the car, teaching others how to do it and then going on joyrides. As more videos went viral, a formal challenge, called the “Kia Challenge” popped up, encouraging others to steal cars and post it online.

The impact of the social media craze is tangible.

Kias and Hyundais didn’t even appear on the most stolen list in 2021 but then quickly soared to take the first, second, third, fifth, eighth and tenth spots by 2023.

The Kia Optima is displayed at the New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center on April 1, 2015 in New York City ( Getty Images )

But it wasn’t until that significant uptick, and tragic car crashes involving stolen vehicles, that the issue became widely known.

At least eight people have died as a result of people taking stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles for a ride since 2022.

Four teenagers between the ages of 14 and 19 were killed in a crash in October 2022 after driving a stolen Kia Sportage in Buffalo, New York.

A man in Franklin County, Ohio was killed when a teenager driving a stolen Kia Optima struck his car.

And a teenager driving a stolen Kia Sedona SUV killed another driver in Indianapolis earlier this year.

Last April attorney generals from 18 states sent a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) asking that they issue a recall for Hyundai and Kia vehicles that do not have immobilizers or push-start buttons.

A spokesperson for Kia said they will, “Continue to work with law enforcement agencies across the country to combat car theft and the role social media has played in encouraging it, and we remain fully committed to supporting our customers and to vehicle security.”

Hyundai said that its vehicles are “fully compliant with federal anti-theft requirements” but that it took steps to support the safety of its customers. Hyundai did not respond to The Independent’s request for comment before publishing.

Hyundai and Kia introduced a free, optional, anti-theft software upgrade for some drivers last year to combat the stolen vehicle problem. The update programmed cars to remain locked until they detect the key fob. Kia also provides drivers of impacted cars with steering wheel locks at no cost.

The Hyundai Elantra is presented at the 2015 Los Angeles Auto Show ( Getty Images )

Both car makers have agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit for owners of the makes and models that do not have immobilizers or push-button ignitions.

What can be done?

Car owners, and leaders in the industry, have called on automakers to install better security features to prevent these types of thefts from happening.

“From keyless entry hacks to relay attacks on key fobs, perpetrators are exploiting vulnerabilities in modern vehicle security measures with alarming success rates,” David Glawe, the president and CEO of the NICB, said in a statement.

The NCIB recommends drivers park in well-lit areas, close and lock all doors, hide valuables out of sight and take your keys with you when you leave your vehicle.

The organization says if you believe your car has been stolen you should contact local law enforcement and report your car stolen. More than 85 per cent of vehicles reported stolen are recovered.