Tropical Storm in the Pacific is expected to become a hurricane
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Erick has formed in the Pacific Ocean near southern Mexico
A tropical storm named Erick has formed in the Pacific Ocean near southern Mexico and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Wednesday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
The storm, located approximately 430 miles southeast of Punta Maldonado, Mexico, currently has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. It is moving west-northwest at 12 mph and is predicted to approach the coast by late Wednesday.
A hurricane watch has been issued for the Pacific coast from Bahia De Huatulco in Oaxaca state to Punta Maldonado. This means that hurricane conditions, with winds exceeding 74 mph, are possible within the next 48 hours. Additionally, a tropical storm watch is in effect further south, from Salina Cruz to Bahia De Huatulco.
Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Oaxaca and Guerrero, with lighter rainfall in Chiapas, Tabasco, and Veracruz states, as well as parts of El Salvador and Guatemala. The National Hurricane Center warns that this rainfall may lead to flooding and mudslides, and storm surge could cause coastal flooding.