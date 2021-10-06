Lt Col Stuart Scheller will face a court-martial after defying a gag order to criticize the US military’s chaotic withdrawal of Afghanistan, which left 13 Americans dead.

Charges include conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman, as well as various counts of contempt, disrespect, disobedience and dereliction of duties.

Mr Scheller was released from military prison on Tuesday ahead of the charges being referred to a special court-martial on Wednesday, 6 October, US Marine spokesman Captain Sam Stephenson told The Independent. He added that hearings have not been scheduled in the case.

Mr Scheller rose to national prominence after publicly criticizing the withdrawal of US troops, citizens and allies from Afghanistan, which left 13 Americans dead.

He was fired on 27 August after calling on his supporters to help him to “bring the whole f*cking system down”.

Despite a “gag order”, he continued to call for accountability from the US military’s leadership, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley, and announced his intentions to charge the head of US Central Command, General Kenneth McKenzie Jr, with “dereliction of duty”.

But before he could bring his own charges of dereliction of duty, Mr Scheller was taken into custody on 27 September and charged with dereliction of duty himself.

It came after Mr Scheller continued criticizing senior military leadership on Facebook despite being issued a “gag order”. That included “any and all material, in any form”, to any social media, mass emails, group text messages or through third parties, according to a post to Mr Scheller’s Facebook.

“What happens when you communicate an order that stipulates you to stop communicating?” Mr Scheller wrote on Facebook.

It appeared Mr Scheller expected to be taken in into custody for violating the order, ending his post with the message: “Col Emmel please have the MPs waiting for me at 0800 on Monday. I’m ready for jail.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.