Boy, 15, struck and killed by vehicle on first day of school
Landon Bourque died after being hit by a car near McKinney’s Heritage High School, according to police
A 15-year-old boy has been struck and killed by a vehicle on his first day of school in McKinney, Texas, on Wednesday, authorities say.
Heritage High School sophomore Landon Bourque was fatally injured after being hit while attempting to cross the intersection of Independence Parkway and George Washington Drive at around 5.30am, according to the McKinney Police Department.
“The driver stopped and rendered aid but the victim did not survive,” police said.
Landon had been cycling to Heritage High School for the first day of the school year, according to a statement from the Frisco Independent School District.
“Landon was a beloved member of the campus community,” school district officials told NBC5.
“His loss will be felt by the Coyote family and our thoughts go out to the Bourque family and loved ones.
BREAKING UPDATE: Frisco ISD confirms that Heritage High School student, Landon Bourque was struck and killed on his bicycle on the first day of school. Police say the driver stopped and rendered aid, but the 15-year-old died. pic.twitter.com/SfAEehh7ph— Larry Collins (@LarryNBC5) August 9, 2023
“Heritage teachers, students and parents were briefed early this morning and counselors are on campus addressing the immediate needs of students,” the statement continued.
Police in McKinney, in northwest Dallas, said an investigation was underway into the circumstances of the crash.
