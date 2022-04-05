The US is once again extending its pandemic-era pause on federal student loan repayments, pushing back the restart date until at least 31 August, the Associated Press reports.

This marks the sixth time the deadline to resume payments has been extended, as Joe Biden faces pressure from Congress and inflation worries.

Prior to the extension, the moratorium was set to expire on 1 May, and more than 43 million Americans with a collective $1.6 trillion in government loans were going to be on the hook again for their debt.

The Trump administration first froze student loan payments in 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic.

On the campaign trail, Joe Biden supported forgiving up to $10,000 in student loan debt per person, and borrowers and Democrats have been pressing the president to follow through on the commitment via executive action.

“We’ve been saying for years now that we need to keep payments on pause until we cancel student debt,” Natalia Abrams, president and founder of the Student Debt Crisis Center, told The Hill last week.

Senate Democrats including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have called on the president to cancel $50,000 in student debt per person, or even more.

The White House has said it supports cancelling the debt through congressional action, and last year Biden asked the Department of Education for a memo laying out his potential executive powers to cancel student debt, though the president has publicly described the result of the review.

