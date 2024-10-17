17 students treated after exposure to unknown substance at LA middle school

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A group of 17 students were treated on Thursday for exposure to an undisclosed substance at a Los Angeles-area middle school.

"There was no evidence of any fentanyl-type drugs, it was described as gummy bears that were ingested. That’s still being evaluated and part of an active investigation," Erik Scott, a captain with the Los Angeles Fire Department, told CBS News.

The department responded to Walter Reed Middle School in Studio City around 11am to a call about potential overdoses, after a school nurse treated multiple students with abnormal signs and symptoms.

Affected students reportedly had lethargy, an increased heart rate, and signs of anxiety.

First responders treated 17 students on site, none of whom were in critical condition. Two students were taken to the hospital in fair condition. All are expected to make a full recovery, KABC reports.

It’s still unclear what the students ingested, though officials suggested it might be a controlled substance.

Ambulances surround Walter Reed Middle School in Los Angeles, where 17 students got medical attention after being exposed to an unknown, possibly banned substance on October 17 ( KABC screengrab )

“Today, we became aware that a group of students may have consumed a banned substance,” Principal Paul De Bonis said in a public bulletin. “Emergency personnel were contacted, and students received medical attention. The parents of the affected students have been notified.”

“Our school has mental health resources for students impacted by this incident, including counseling support,” the bulletin added. “We also encourage everyone to follow the District’s message: if you see something, say something. Thank you for your continued engagement and support."

School officials urged parents to educate their children about the harms of drugs.

Though fentanyl was ruled out in this case, it has plagued California schools in the past.

As The Independent has reported, the powerful opioid is behind one in five youth deaths in California.