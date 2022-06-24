Teen hospitalised in subway surfing accident
A 15-year-old boy suffered ‘severe head trauma’ after falling from the J train in Queens
A 15-year-old subway surfer is in a critical condition after striking his head while riding on the roof of a subway train in New York, police say.
The NYPD said the teenager was riding on top of a southbound 7 train as it departed the Roosevelt Avenue and 111 St station in Queens just after 6pm on Thursday when his head struck an unknown object.
First responders rendered first aid at the scene and rushed the boy to NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst.
Police say he suffered “severe head trauma” and remains in a critical condition as of Friday morning.
Yo WTF!? These people just came over the Williamsburg bridge on top of the train. pic.twitter.com/osEtX4a0cp— GOOSE (@GooseyMane) June 11, 2022
On 10 June, eight people were spotted riding on top of a J train as it crossed the Williamsburg Bridge towards Brooklyn.
A video of the subway surfers shot by Chris Gosling and posted to Twitter has received more than 6 million views.
The NYPD is investigating the incident.
Three subway surfers have died riding New York trains in recent years. In 2021, a person was killed after falling from the J train near Williamsburg Bridge. A 14-year-old boy died in 2019 while surfing a train in Queens. And a 27-year-old man died in 2017 after falling off a train in the Bronx.
