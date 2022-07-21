Man dies after catching fire when he fell onto NYC subway tracks
The horrific iincident occurred in New York City’s Port Authority Bus Terminal subway station at 7.10am on Thursday
A man has died after catching fire when he fell onto subway tracks at Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City during Thursday’s morning rush hour.
The NYPD said the man fell onto the southbound A Line track at the 42nd St station around 7.10am and came into contact with the electrified third rail.
Emergency responders initially thought the man had died at the scene, but they were able to revive him, police said.
Northbound F and Forest Hills-bound M trains are delayed while they share the tracks in Manhattan with rerouted A/C/E trains.— NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) July 21, 2022
NYPD is removing someone from the tracks at 42 St-Port Authority Bus Terminal on the A/C/E line.
He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in a critical condition where he was later pronounced dead, an NYPD spokeswoman said.
Police have not yet identified the man or established how he fell on to the tracks. They do not believe he was deliberately pushed, a spokeswoman said.
The incident happened at the height of the morning commuter rush in one of New York’s busiest transport hubs.
There were reports of delays on the Northbound A, C and E trains.
