A five-year-old girl had to fight for her life after a freak accident at summer camp left her strangled by a jump rope.
Tascia Jones said her niece, Marley, was at a summer camp when the incident happened. The child was rushed to the hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, and treated in the ICU, according to WSB-TV.
Marley was strangled by a jump road while playing near a slide, according to a GoFundMe started by Jones.
It’s unclear exactly how the 5-year-old ended up strangled. The fundraiser did not name the camp where the alleged incident happened.
Marley was taken to the hospital after being found unresponsive, according to the fundraiser. On June 16, Marley’s MRI was cleared and she continued her recovery at home.
“We thank you all for your continued prayers and support,” Jones wrote on the GoFundMe.
Pictures on the GoFundMe show Marley with a large rope mark across her neck. Other photos show her being treated by doctors in the hospital.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments