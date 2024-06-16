The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A five-year-old girl had to fight for her life after a freak accident at summer camp left her strangled by a jump rope.

Tascia Jones said her niece, Marley, was at a summer camp when the incident happened. The child was rushed to the hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, and treated in the ICU, according to WSB-TV.

Marley was strangled by a jump road while playing near a slide, according to a GoFundMe started by Jones.

Marley, 5, was taken to the ICU after being strangled by a jump rope in a freak accident at a summer camp ( GoFundMe )

Marley is now recovering at home after the terrifying incident ( GoFundMe )

It’s unclear exactly how the 5-year-old ended up strangled. The fundraiser did not name the camp where the alleged incident happened.

Marley was taken to the hospital after being found unresponsive, according to the fundraiser. On June 16, Marley’s MRI was cleared and she continued her recovery at home.

“We thank you all for your continued prayers and support,” Jones wrote on the GoFundMe.

Pictures on the GoFundMe show Marley with a large rope mark across her neck. Other photos show her being treated by doctors in the hospital.