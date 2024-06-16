Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Five-year-old girl rushed to ICU after being strangled by jump rope in freak accident at summer camp

Marley was strangled by a jump rope while playing near a slide while at summer camp

Alex Lang
Sunday 16 June 2024 22:02
Comments
Marley, 5, was taken to the ICU after being strangled by a jump rope in a freak accident at a summer camp
Marley, 5, was taken to the ICU after being strangled by a jump rope in a freak accident at a summer camp (GoFundMe)

A five-year-old girl had to fight for her life after a freak accident at summer camp left her strangled by a jump rope.

Tascia Jones said her niece, Marley, was at a summer camp when the incident happened. The child was rushed to the hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, and treated in the ICU, according to WSB-TV.

Marley was strangled by a jump road while playing near a slide, according to a GoFundMe started by Jones.

Marley, 5, was taken to the ICU after being strangled by a jump rope in a freak accident at a summer camp
Marley, 5, was taken to the ICU after being strangled by a jump rope in a freak accident at a summer camp (GoFundMe)
Marley is now recovering at home after the terrifying incident
Marley is now recovering at home after the terrifying incident (GoFundMe)

It’s unclear exactly how the 5-year-old ended up strangled. The fundraiser did not name the camp where the alleged incident happened.

Marley was taken to the hospital after being found unresponsive, according to the fundraiser. On June 16, Marley’s MRI was cleared and she continued her recovery at home.

“We thank you all for your continued prayers and support,” Jones wrote on the GoFundMe.

Pictures on the GoFundMe show Marley with a large rope mark across her neck. Other photos show her being treated by doctors in the hospital.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in