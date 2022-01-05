Canada launches probe over reports of wild maskless party on flight to Cancun that breached Covid laws

Videos show people drinking, taking selfies and dancing without masks aboard Sunwing Airlines flight

Arpan Rai
Wednesday 05 January 2022 14:10
Comments
<p>Dozens of people reportedly partied on the privately-chartered Montreal to Cancun flight on 30 December</p>

Dozens of people reportedly partied on the privately-chartered Montreal to Cancun flight on 30 December

(Twitter: FrancisPilon_)

Canada has begun investigations into an incident aboard a Cancun-bound Sunwing Airlines flight, where maskless people partied, violating several air travel rules as well as Covid-19 safety protocols.

Transport minister Omar Alghabra said he has asked the regulatory body Transport Canada to probe reports that dozens of people partied on the privately-chartered flight that left Montreal on 30 December.

“I am aware of the reports of unacceptable behaviour on a Sunwing flight. I have asked Transport Canada to investigate the matter.  We must take the risks of Covid seriously,” the minister said in a tweet.

He added: “The health and safety of on-board personnel as well as passengers during a flight is a top priority. Passengers on Sunwing’s flight to Cancun will be held accountable for their actions.”

Videos on social media showed people drinking alcohol, taking selfies, bouncing and lifting each other and dancing without wearing a mask at a time when coronavirus cases are soaring in the country.

Recommended

In a statement, the minister added that Transport Canada had been in contact with the airline concerning this flight.

“Should the department determine that non-compliance with Transport Canada regulations and requirements has occurred, fines of up to $5,000 (around £3,000) per offence could be issued to passengers,” Mr Alghabra said.

According to the airline, the behaviour of the concerned group of passengers on the flight was “unruly and contravened several Canadian aviation regulations as well as public health regulations”.

The group’s return flight to Montreal, slated for Wednesday, has now been cancelled, officials said, citing the airline’s investigation.

It added that an investigation into the incident was launched after an internal probe by its security department, following which it informed Transport Canada.

Officials of the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 4055, which represents Sunwing’s flight attendants, called the revelry an “unacceptable behaviour from passengers that puts our cabin crew at enormous risk.”

“We need the airlines and the federal government to support and protect our members against this kind of mob behaviour and make sure it never happens again,” CUPE’s president Rena Kisfalvi said.

Recommended

On Tuesday, Canada reported 35,618 new cases as the country battles a surge in infections led by the Omicron variant. So far, Canada has reported more than two million cases and 30,399 deaths.

The country is witnessing stringent restrictions in the wake of rising Covid cases. Most populous provinces have stopped in-school learning till 17 January. Public services like restaurants and dining rooms have been asked to operate only till 10 pm.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in