Supreme Court will hear abortion drug challenge in first major post-Roe case

The US Supreme Court will hear a challenge to a long-standing approval of a widely used abortion drug, the first major abortion case to reach the nation’s highest court after it struck down Roe v Wade last summer.

Mifepristone, one of two drugs in a two-drug protocol for medication abortion, was approved for use by the US Food and Drug Administration more than two decades ago. But a lawsuit filed by an influential right-wing legal group and anti-abortion activists has sought to revoke that approval as part of a years-long campaign to outlaw abortion nationwide.

A ruling to strike down the federal government’s approval of the drug could drastically impact access to abortion and miscarriage care for millions of Americans across the country, including in states where it is legally protected.

Last year, the court’s conservative supermajority revoked a constitutional right to abortion care in a landmark decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a ruling that reversed the decades-old precedent established by Roe v Wade.

In the months that followed, more than a dozen states effectively outlawed abortion care altogether, or implemented severe restrictions that have complicated access to abortion for millions of Americans. All of those states have separate laws targeting medication abortion, and at least 15 other states restrict access to the procedure.

Last year, the right-wing legal group Alliance Defending Freedom filed a lawsuit in US District Court in Amarillo, Texas on behalf of a group of anti-abortion activists incorporated as the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, which was organised that same month with an address in Amarillo.

The Alliance Defending Freedom also led the challenge at the Supreme Court that ultimately struck down Roe v Wade.

US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk – a former right-wing activist lawyer who was appointed to the federal judiciary by Donald Trump – held a hearing in the case on 15 March in Amarillo.

In April, Judge Kacsmaryk issued a ruling to suspend the FDA’s approval of mifepristone. His order was set to take effect a week later, pending a decision from on appeal.

Abortion rights advocates, providers, major medical groups and legal analysts condemned the ruling, and the US Department of Justice and Danco Laboratories, which manufactures mifepristone, filed an appeal, which landed at the right-wing Fifth Circuit, which has jurisdiction over the Amarillo court.

In August, the panel partially upheld the judge’s ruling, which will not go into effect until the nation’s highest court weighs in.

Abortion rights advocates and providers have warned that eliminating or restricting access to mifepristone could drastically impact an already-fragile landscape for abortion care.

Vice President Kamala Harris has warned that the lawsuit is “a threat to a woman’s freedom to make decisions about her own body and another step towards the ultimate goal of a nationwide abortion ban.”

A ruling that undermines the FDA’s drug approval process could also open the door for other activist-driven legal battles over other drugs, potentially inviting other destabilising lawsuits to Covid-19 vaccines, contraception, HIV medication, gender-affirming care, and other life-saving drugs.