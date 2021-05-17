Supreme Court to hear Mississippi abortion rights case posing challenge to Roe v Wade

Monday 17 May 2021 14:42
comments
(Independent)

The US Supreme Court will hear a case involving a Mississippi law banning most abortions after 15 weeks, potentially igniting a major challenge to the landmark abortion rights ruling in Roe v Wade.

The first question in front of the nation’s high court asks whether pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional.

More follows...

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments