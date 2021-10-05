An explosion was heard outside the US Supreme Court shortly after the US Capitol Police closed roads to investigate a suspicious vehicle, according to reports.

Moments after US Capitol Police said in a statement they were trying to talk to the driver, reports emerged online that they were planning a controlled explosion, followed by witness accounts that an explosion was heard.

“Just heard an explosion outside the US Capitol. Sounded like something blown in place,” said Human Events senior editor Jack Posobiec.

“As I was walking up we heard what sounded to me like a small controlled explosion that took place,” he added in a live video from the scene.

Chris Marquette, a reporter at CQ Roll Call, added that he saw smoke after hearing a “loud bang”, which could be heard on video taken from about a block away.

The New York Times reporter Emily Cochrane said the Capitol Police issued an alert shortly before announcing plans to “disrupt” the vehicle

“A loud bang may be heard in the area. There is no cause for alarm, and no action needs to be taken by Congressional Staff," the alert said.

US Capitol Police said the man in the SUV had been “extracted” from the vehicle and taken into custody. He was identified as Dale Paul Melvin, 55, of Kimball, Michigan.

“Everyone is safe,” they added.

Capitol Police had earlier closed roads around the area, including First Street, Second Street and East Capitol Street, about 10.30 am local time on Tuesday, 5 October. It was the second day of a high court term that is expected to address controversial issues that could shape the country for a generation, including abortion laws, gun rights, religious freedom and the death penalty.

Police respond to a man barricaded in his vehicle (EPA)

This is a developing story. It will be updated.