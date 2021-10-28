Supreme Court okays Oklahoma executions after six-year moratorium

Oklahoma has conducted its first execution in six years, after the Supreme Court on Thursday held the state didn’t need to wait for the resolution of a lawsuit challenging its death penalty protocol as unconstitutional.

John Grant, who has been on death row since 1998 after being convicted of killing an Oklahoma prison employee, was executed on Thursday after via lethal injection. Julius Jones, who was convicted in the 1999 murder of businessman Paul Howell in the Oklahoma City suburbs, could be executed later this month.

Jones, whose case has attracted a growing “Justice for Julius” innocence movement, maintains he is not the killer. He is scheduled to ask state officials for clemency at a hearing at the beginning of November. Jones is out of other legal avenues for appeal. If Oklahoma’s governor doesn’t intervene, he will be executed on 18 November.

Civil rights advocates were alarmed that Oklahoma’s death row inmates, including Jones, could be executed before a scheduled trial in their constitutional case early next year can play out. A day before the high court decision, the US Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals held that the state needed to wait until a scheduled trial in February 2022 was over to proceed with the killings.

“A federal lawsuit is pending in Oklahoma City on whether Oklahoma’s protocol for lethal injections constitutes cruel and unusual punishment,” Reverend Don Heath, chair of the Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, said on Thursday. “A three-judge panel has issued stays of execution. Why is the State appealing this stay to the U.S. Supreme Court? What is the urgency of killing these men?”

“Executions will go forward in Oklahoma despite significant questions regarding the constitutionality of the state’s execution protocol,” added Dale Baich, a public defender representing Grant and Jones, in a statement. “The district court ordered a trial to determine whether the protocol creates an unconstitutional risk of excessive pain and suffering, yet the Supreme Court will allow Oklahoma to execute Mr. Grant with that protocol.”

Oklahoma hasn’t executed anyone since 2015, after a series of botched executions where two men were killed using the incorrect lethal injection drugs, resulting in visible suffering. A third man, Richard Glossip, nearly met the same fate, before the execution was called off with hours to spare.

In 2020, Oklahoma announced it would resume executions using the same three-drug mixture for its lethal injection protocol, with added safeguards."The Department of Corrections has addressed concerns regarding carrying out the death penalty and is prepared to follow the will of the people of Oklahoma, as expressed in state statute, and the orders of the courts by carrying out the execution of inmates sentenced to death by a jury of their peers," director Scott Crow said on Tuesday in a press release.-

Critics have argued the state still isn’t doing enough to ensure the human treatment of those it executes. They have raised concerns that the state doesn’t publicly identify where it sources its drugs, and that it continues to use the drug midazolam, which the constitutional lethal injection suit argues doesn’t suitably sedate those being executed.

