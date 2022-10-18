Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Supreme Court will not hear case challenging century-old racist precedents

The Supreme Court declines to revisit its ruling in the Insular Cases, which deny equal rights to residents of US territories

Abe Asher
Tuesday 18 October 2022 21:42
Comments
Protesters chant outside US Supreme Court after leak shows court will overturn Roe vs Wade

The Supreme Court this week declined to hear a case challenging the precedents it set in the Insular Cases, which deny equal rights to well more than 3 million residents of US territories.

The Insular Cases, which were decided just after the turn of the 20th century, held that the US could deny residents of its territories constitutional rights and did not have to offer those territories a pathway to statehood — in effect justifying the country’s colonial enterprise.

The US still controls a number of territories more than 100 years later, and the plantiffs in the case Fitisemanu v US aimed to get the Supreme Court to overturn the precedents set by the Insular Cases. On Monday, the high court declined.

“It’s a punch in the gut for the Justices to leave in place a ruling that says I am not equal to other Americans simply because I was born in a U.S. territory,” John Fitisemanu, the lead plaintiff, said in a statement reported by HuffPost. “I was born on U.S. soil, have a U.S. passport, and pay my taxes like everyone else. But because of a discriminatory federal law, I am not recognized as a U.S. citizen.”

Mr Fitisemanu and the two other plantiffs are American Samoan residents living in Utah. As American Samoans, they are subject to the Insular Cases and do not have equal rights as citizens and cannot, for instance, vote in US elections. In addition to American Samoa, the Insular Cases are still the precedent in Guam, Northern Marianas Islands, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Recommended

There was some amount of optimism that the Supreme Court might be willing to hear a challenge to the cases after Justice Neil Gorsuch, a conservative Donald Trump appointee, lambasted the Insular Cases in a decision earlier this year and, along with Justice Sonia Sotomayor, called for them to be overturned. But four justices must vote to take up a case, and there were not four votes to hear Fitisemanu v US.

For many, the Insular Cases remain one of the greatest recorded stains on American jurisprudence. The cases came before the court following the US’s victory in the Spanish-American War, in which the US seized new territories from Spain. The Court ruled that the people in those territories were “savage tribes” who were “absolutely unfit to receive” full constitutional rights.

The Supreme Court decided that the territories taken by the US were “unincorporated,” as opposed to “incorporated” territories and states and that people in unincoporated territories were not entitled to equal rights — creating an entirely new classification that continues to disenfranchise millions of people.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in