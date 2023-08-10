Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The US Supreme Court has hit the brakes on Purdue Pharma’s multi-billion dollar bankruptcy deal that would have shielded the members of the family behind OxyContin from civil lawsuits.

A single-page order from the nation’s highest court has sided with a request from the US Department of Justice to temporarily block what President Joe Biden’s administration has argued would provide the Sacker family with broad and “unprecedented” protections from liability.

The Supreme Court will hear the case in December.

The Sackler family behind Purdue Pharma, which manufactured the prescription painkiller OxyContin, should not be able to rely on legal protections meant for debtors in “financial distress” in an effort to avert liability, according to government attorneys.

An unsigned order did not outline reasons for the decision or provide any additional comment, as governments and individuals pursue litigation targeting the company for its role in the overdose crisis and proliferation of powerful prescription opioids.

The justices will hear arguments whether US bankruptcy law authorizes the courts to approve a Chapter 11 arrangement “that extinguishes claims held by nondebtors against nondebtor third parties, without the claimants’ consent.”

This is a developing story